Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.74

Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.74 and traded as high as $16.09. Photronics shares last traded at $15.97, with a volume of 30,580 shares trading hands.

PLAB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Photronics from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Photronics in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Northland Securities set a $15.00 price target on shares of Photronics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, December 14th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.81. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 35.82 and a beta of 0.46.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. Photronics had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 3.29%. The company had revenue of $156.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. Photronics’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Photronics, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

In other Photronics news, insider Kang Jyh Lee sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total transaction of $480,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 145,175 shares in the company, valued at $2,327,155.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter S. Kirlin sold 18,107 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.92, for a total transaction of $288,263.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 304,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,840,523.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 115,737 shares of company stock valued at $1,605,725 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellington Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Photronics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Voit & Company LLC raised its holdings in Photronics by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voit & Company LLC now owns 13,950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Photronics during the 2nd quarter valued at $163,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Photronics during the 3rd quarter valued at $167,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Photronics during the third quarter worth $183,000. 94.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Photronics Company Profile (NASDAQ:PLAB)

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells photomasks in Taiwan, Korea, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers photomasks, which are high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits for use in the manufacture of semiconductors and flat panel displays (FPDs), as well as that are used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and flat panel display substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, FPDs, and other types of electrical and optical components.

