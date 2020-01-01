Noah (NYSE:NOAH) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $32.27

Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $32.27 and traded as high as $35.80. Noah shares last traded at $35.44, with a volume of 4,629 shares traded.

Several analysts have commented on NOAH shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Noah from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup raised Noah from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Noah from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Noah presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.09.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.82.

Noah (NYSE:NOAH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The asset manager reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter. Noah had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 25.82%. The company had revenue of $117.80 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Noah Holdings Limited will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOAH. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Noah in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Noah during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Noah during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Noah by 5,369.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,227 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 3,168 shares during the period. Finally, Guinness Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Noah by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,810 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 50.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Noah Company Profile

Noah Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with focus on wealth investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Financial Service.

