Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $10.21

Diebold Nixdorf Inc (NYSE:DBD) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.21 and traded as high as $10.95. Diebold Nixdorf shares last traded at $10.66, with a volume of 77,442 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DBD shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Sidoti started coverage on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Diebold Nixdorf from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Diebold Nixdorf has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.75.

Get Diebold Nixdorf alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.84 and a 200 day moving average of $10.24.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Diebold Nixdorf’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.61) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Diebold Nixdorf Inc will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Ulrich Naher bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.90 per share, with a total value of $237,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gerrard Schmid bought 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.94 per share, with a total value of $194,320.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 67,600 shares of company stock valued at $498,304 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Tyers Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf in the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 97.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,080 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 6,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elkfork Partners LLC purchased a new position in Diebold Nixdorf in the second quarter worth approximately $125,000. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Diebold Nixdorf Company Profile (NYSE:DBD)

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Retail. The Banking segment offers cash recyclers and dispensers, intelligent deposit terminals, teller automation tools, and kiosk technologies, as well as physical security solutions; and front-end applications for consumer connection points and back-end platforms that manage channel transactions, operations and integration and facilitate omnichannel transactions, endpoint monitoring, remote asset management, customer marketing, merchandise management, and analytics.

See Also: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Diebold Nixdorf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diebold Nixdorf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.