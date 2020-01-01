Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $9.51

Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.51 and traded as high as $10.15. Crawford & Company shares last traded at $9.95, with a volume of 3,373 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Crawford & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine raised shares of Crawford & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.54. The company has a market cap of $531.75 million, a P/E ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $254.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.48 million. Crawford & Company had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 28.60%. Equities research analysts forecast that Crawford & Company will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th. Crawford & Company’s payout ratio is currently 25.32%.

About Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B)

Crawford & Company provides claims management and outsourcing solutions to the risk management and insurance industry, and self-insured entities. The company's Crawford Claims Solutions segment offers claims management services related to property, casualty, and catastrophe losses caused by physical damage to commercial and residential real properties, and personal properties, as well as marine losses.

