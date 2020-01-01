Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $45.40

Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $45.40 and traded as high as $49.20. Lakeland Financial shares last traded at $49.05, with a volume of 1,832 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have commented on LKFN. BidaskClub downgraded Lakeland Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Lakeland Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Lakeland Financial alerts:

The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.46.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $50.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.43 million. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 33.08% and a return on equity of 15.57%. Analysts expect that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Eric H. Ottinger sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total value of $98,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,225,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LKFN. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Lakeland Financial by 3,133.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 101.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 144.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lakeland Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.38% of the company’s stock.

About Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN)

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

Further Reading: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.