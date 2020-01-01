First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $20.56

Shares of First Midwest Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FMBI) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $20.56 and traded as high as $23.28. First Midwest Bancorp shares last traded at $23.17, with a volume of 20,834 shares trading hands.

FMBI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded First Midwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. BidaskClub raised First Midwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on First Midwest Bancorp from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Stephens raised First Midwest Bancorp from an “equal” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.27 and its 200-day moving average is $20.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $193.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.95 million. First Midwest Bancorp had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 9.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that First Midwest Bancorp Inc will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th. First Midwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.53%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 83.2% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 82.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Midwest Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:FMBI)

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital loans; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

