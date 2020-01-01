Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (NYSE:FMX) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $92.74

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (NYSE:FMX)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $92.74 and traded as high as $95.04. Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB shares last traded at $94.39, with a volume of 170,173 shares changing hands.

Separately, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $33.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.68.

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (NYSE:FMX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter. Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 8.37%. As a group, analysts forecast that Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 60.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,268,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,268,000 after buying an additional 2,735,692 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,380,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,319,000 after acquiring an additional 431,504 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 689,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,719,000 after acquiring an additional 107,379 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 494.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 102,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,391,000 after acquiring an additional 85,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 460,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,574,000 after acquiring an additional 74,588 shares during the last quarter. 19.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB Company Profile (NYSE:FMX)

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages; and waters, juices, coffee, tea, sports and energy drinks, and dairy and plant-based protein beverages.

