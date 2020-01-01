Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (NYSE:FMX) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $92.74

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (NYSE:FMX)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $92.74 and traded as high as $95.04. Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB shares last traded at $94.39, with a volume of 170,173 shares changing hands.
Separately, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.00.
The company has a market capitalization of $33.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.68.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 60.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,268,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,268,000 after buying an additional 2,735,692 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,380,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,319,000 after acquiring an additional 431,504 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 689,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,719,000 after acquiring an additional 107,379 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 494.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 102,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,391,000 after acquiring an additional 85,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 460,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,574,000 after acquiring an additional 74,588 shares during the last quarter. 19.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB Company Profile (NYSE:FMX)
Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages; and waters, juices, coffee, tea, sports and energy drinks, and dairy and plant-based protein beverages.
