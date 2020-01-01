Achillion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACHN) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.58

Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.58 and traded as high as $6.09. Achillion Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $6.08, with a volume of 119,797 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Svb Leerink lowered Achillion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $6.30 in a report on Friday, October 18th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. BidaskClub cut shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, Leerink Swann downgraded shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.30 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.96.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.96 and a current ratio of 8.96.

Achillion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACHN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02.

In related news, CEO Joseph Truitt sold 133,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.37, for a total value of $850,293.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,734 shares in the company, valued at $660,785.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David Scheer sold 10,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.31, for a total value of $66,160.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $252,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACHN. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Achillion Pharmaceuticals by 142.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 4,247 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals by 677.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,551 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 17,035 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals by 72.1% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 25,291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 10,592 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule drug therapies for immune system disorders. Its lead drug candidate is ACH-4471, an inhibitor of factor D that is Phase II clinical trials for patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and C3 glomerulopathy/immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis.

