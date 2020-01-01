Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $23.14

Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $23.14 and traded as high as $25.21. Parke Bancorp shares last traded at $25.21, with a volume of 1 shares traded.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PKBK. BidaskClub raised shares of Parke Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine raised Parke Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.08 and a 200-day moving average of $23.20. The company has a market cap of $271.00 million, a PE ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter. Parke Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 36.47%. The business had revenue of $15.78 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th.

In related news, Director Edward Infantolino sold 1,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total value of $25,829.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,061 shares in the company, valued at $843,217.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Celestino R. Pennoni sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total value of $118,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 277,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,602,452.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,574 shares of company stock worth $180,610. Company insiders own 17.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Parke Bancorp by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,987 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Parke Bancorp by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,434 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Parke Bancorp by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Parke Bancorp by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 81,785 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,959,000 after buying an additional 4,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Parke Bancorp by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,955 shares of the bank’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 4,776 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.71% of the company’s stock.

Parke Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:PKBK)

Parke Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Parke Bank that provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small to mid-sized businesses. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

