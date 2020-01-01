TiVo (NASDAQ:TIVO) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $7.66

TiVo Corp (NASDAQ:TIVO) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.66 and traded as high as $8.55. TiVo shares last traded at $8.40, with a volume of 76,750 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded TiVo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of TiVo in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TiVo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. BWS Financial lowered shares of TiVo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of TiVo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 0.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.91 and its 200-day moving average is $7.69.

TiVo (NASDAQ:TIVO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.11). TiVo had a negative net margin of 71.94% and a positive return on equity of 2.04%. The company had revenue of $158.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.68 million. On average, research analysts forecast that TiVo Corp will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TIVO. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in TiVo in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in TiVo during the third quarter worth $87,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in TiVo by 262.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 9,454 shares in the last quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of TiVo during the second quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of TiVo during the second quarter valued at $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

TiVo Company Profile (NASDAQ:TIVO)

TiVo Corporation provides media and entertainment products for the consumer entertainment industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Product and Intellectual Property Licensing. The Product segment offers platform solutions, such as TiVo Service Platform, a cloud-based service that powers the TiVo Service client software, which operates on set-top boxes in consumer homes, as well as applications that operate on third party software platforms, such as iOS and Android; user experience solutions that allow service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guides for their customers, as well as to upgrade their programming features and services under the G-GUIDE brand; and CubiTV and TiVo Lite middleware solutions for pay TV service providers comprising cable, satellite, terrestrial, and telecommunications operators.

