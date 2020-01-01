BriaCoin (BRIA) 24-Hour Volume Hits $14.00

BriaCoin (CURRENCY:BRIA) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 1st. BriaCoin has a market cap of $22,303.00 and $14.00 worth of BriaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BriaCoin has traded down 26.4% against the US dollar. One BriaCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0300 or 0.00000416 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

About BriaCoin

BriaCoin (CRYPTO:BRIA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 7th, 2016. BriaCoin’s total supply is 743,431 coins. BriaCoin’s official Twitter account is @briacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BriaCoin is briacoin.com

Buying and Selling BriaCoin

BriaCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BriaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BriaCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BriaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

