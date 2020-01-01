Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $42.10

Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $42.10 and traded as high as $48.55. Enterprise Financial Services shares last traded at $48.36, with a volume of 2,878 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have commented on EFSC. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Enterprise Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th.

Get Enterprise Financial Services alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $76.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.87 million. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 25.84%. Research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This is an increase from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.84%.

In other Enterprise Financial Services news, Director James F. Deutsch sold 50,000 shares of Enterprise Financial Services stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.55, for a total transaction of $2,277,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,867.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 9.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,622 shares of the bank’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,916 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 3,182 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $158,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,753 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 6,202 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 1,770.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 184,516 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,519,000 after purchasing an additional 174,652 shares during the period. 71.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.