ECC Market Capitalization Achieves $1.80 Million (ECC)

ECC (CURRENCY:ECC) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 1st. One ECC coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, C-Patex and CoinExchange. Over the last week, ECC has traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. ECC has a market capitalization of $1.80 million and $28.00 worth of ECC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ECC alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00060321 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00085222 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000762 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000901 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00068954 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,250.78 or 1.00472600 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002164 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000447 BTC.

ECC Profile

ECC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 30th, 2015. ECC’s total supply is 25,000,000,000 coins. ECC’s official website is ecc.network . ECC’s official Twitter account is @project_ecc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ECC is /r/ecc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

ECC Coin Trading

ECC can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C-Patex, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ECC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ECC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ECC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ECC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ECC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.