Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp (NASDAQ:OCSL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Posted by on Jan 1st, 2020

Equities analysts expect that Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp (NASDAQ:OCSL) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.12 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Oaktree Specialty Lending’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.12. Oaktree Specialty Lending also posted earnings per share of $0.12 in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Oaktree Specialty Lending will report full-year earnings of $0.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.51. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.54. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Oaktree Specialty Lending.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The credit services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12. The firm had revenue of $34.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.08 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 85.42% and a return on equity of 7.43%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OCSL. TheStreet cut Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine lowered Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.50.

Shares of OCSL opened at $5.46 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.26. The company has a market capitalization of $769.65 million, a P/E ratio of 11.38, a P/E/G ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.52. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a fifty-two week low of $4.20 and a fifty-two week high of $5.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.17%.

In other Oaktree Specialty Lending news, COO Mathew Pendo bought 5,990 shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.25 per share, with a total value of $31,447.50. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 25,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,460. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 198,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.22, for a total value of $1,036,170.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,166,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,170,998.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 12,990 shares of company stock worth $68,348 and have sold 743,007 shares worth $3,933,981. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the second quarter valued at $108,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 38.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,366 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 5,644 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 9.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 31,163 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,638 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the second quarter worth approximately $193,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 43.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 36,253 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 11,006 shares during the last quarter. 50.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Oaktree Specialty Lending

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

Featured Story: What is a stock split?

Earnings History and Estimates for Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL)

