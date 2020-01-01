Five Prime Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FPRX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.98 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Five Prime Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FPRX) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.98) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Five Prime Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.19) to ($0.71). Five Prime Therapeutics posted earnings of ($1.12) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Five Prime Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($4.01) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.23) to ($3.74). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($3.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.48) to ($2.33). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Five Prime Therapeutics.

Get Five Prime Therapeutics alerts:

Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.08). Five Prime Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 921.30% and a negative return on equity of 65.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 million.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FPRX shares. Guggenheim started coverage on Five Prime Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Five Prime Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Five Prime Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.40.

FPRX opened at $4.59 on Friday. Five Prime Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.18 and a 1 year high of $13.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 6.93 and a quick ratio of 6.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.86. The company has a market capitalization of $156.49 million, a PE ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 2.39.

In other news, CIO Andrew T. Feldstein acquired 25,560 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.37 per share, with a total value of $1,261,897.20. Also, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 1,120,010 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.40 per share, with a total value of $3,808,034.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 3,633,133 shares of company stock valued at $14,744,110. 7.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FPRX. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics by 8.9% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 4,657 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics by 1,691.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,374 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,074 shares during the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Five Prime Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $69,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Five Prime Therapeutics by 2.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 443,191 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,672,000 after purchasing an additional 12,054 shares during the period. Finally, Athanor Capital LP acquired a new stake in Five Prime Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $104,000. 73.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Five Prime Therapeutics

Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of innovative protein therapeutics. The company's product candidates comprise Bemarituzumab, an antibody that inhibits fibroblast growth factor receptor 2b, or FGFR2b, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat patients with gastric or gastroesophageal junction and GEJ cancer; and FPA150, a CD8 T cell checkpoint inhibitor antibody that targets B7-H4 in various cancers, as well as FPT155, a soluble CD80 fusion protein that enhances co-stimulation of T cells through CD28.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Five Prime Therapeutics (FPRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Five Prime Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Prime Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.