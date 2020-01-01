Zacks: Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) has received a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Brokers have set a one year consensus price target of $3.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.20 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives an industry rank of 100 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 15th.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives stock opened at $3.22 on Friday. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives has a 12 month low of $1.81 and a 12 month high of $9.40. The stock has a market cap of $70.10 million, a P/E ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 0.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.17.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $422.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.00 million. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives had a negative return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 0.57%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oaktree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in the second quarter worth $39,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 47.8% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 7,024 shares in the last quarter. Crow Point Partners LLC bought a new position in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the third quarter valued at about $104,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in the second quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in the second quarter worth about $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.81% of the company’s stock.

About Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc, a diversified infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, procurement, and construction services for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries in the United States. It offers design, site development, construction, installation, and restoration of infrastructure services.

Further Reading: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (IEA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.