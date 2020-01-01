Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $57.21

Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $57.21 and traded as high as $63.09. Cohen & Steers shares last traded at $62.89, with a volume of 88,932 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Cohen & Steers in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cohen & Steers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Get Cohen & Steers alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.41 and a 200-day moving average of $57.46.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The asset manager reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 46.35% and a net margin of 31.26%. The company had revenue of $104.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cohen & Steers, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.75%. This is a positive change from Cohen & Steers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. Cohen & Steers’s payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

In related news, EVP Francis C. Poli sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total value of $133,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,242,324.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 50.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNS. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its position in Cohen & Steers by 14.8% during the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 13,026 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,498 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,950,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,037 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 60,049 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,298,000 after acquiring an additional 23,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,064,000. 47.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS)

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.