Amplify Online Retail ETF (NASDAQ:IBUY) Plans $0.15 — Dividend

Amplify Online Retail ETF (NASDAQ:IBUY) declared a — dividend on Monday, December 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.1494 per share on Thursday, January 2nd. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ IBUY opened at $51.35 on Wednesday. Amplify Online Retail ETF has a 1 year low of $39.27 and a 1 year high of $52.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.07.

Featured Story: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Online Retail ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Online Retail ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.