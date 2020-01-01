Brand Value ETF (NYSEARCA:BVAL) to Issue $0.21 Annual Dividend

Brand Value ETF (NYSEARCA:BVAL) announced an annual dividend on Monday, December 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.2089 per share on Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

NYSEARCA BVAL opened at $17.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.76 and a 200 day moving average of $17.02. Brand Value ETF has a one year low of $13.96 and a one year high of $18.28.

Recommended Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Brand Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brand Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.