Aptus Collerd Income Opportunity ETF (NYSEARCA:ACIO) to Issue $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Posted by on Jan 1st, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Aptus Collerd Income Opportunity ETF (NYSEARCA:ACIO) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.1954 per share on Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

ACIO stock opened at $25.60 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.48. Aptus Collerd Income Opportunity ETF has a 52-week low of $23.65 and a 52-week high of $26.40.

Featured Article: What does RSI mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Aptus Collerd Income Opportunity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptus Collerd Income Opportunity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Amplify Online Retail ETF Plans $0.15 — Dividend
Amplify Online Retail ETF Plans $0.15 — Dividend
Brand Value ETF to Issue $0.21 Annual Dividend
Brand Value ETF to Issue $0.21 Annual Dividend
Aptus Collerd Income Opportunity ETF to Issue $0.20 Quarterly Dividend
Aptus Collerd Income Opportunity ETF to Issue $0.20 Quarterly Dividend
Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF Declares — Dividend of $0.30
Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF Declares — Dividend of $0.30
ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF Announces Dividend Increase – $0.04 Per Share
ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF Announces Dividend Increase – $0.04 Per Share
ETFMG Video Game Tech ETF Raises Dividend to $0.17 Per Share
ETFMG Video Game Tech ETF Raises Dividend to $0.17 Per Share


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report