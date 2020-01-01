Aptus Collerd Income Opportunity ETF (NYSEARCA:ACIO) to Issue $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Aptus Collerd Income Opportunity ETF (NYSEARCA:ACIO) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.1954 per share on Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

ACIO stock opened at $25.60 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.48. Aptus Collerd Income Opportunity ETF has a 52-week low of $23.65 and a 52-week high of $26.40.

