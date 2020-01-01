Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DSTL) Declares — Dividend of $0.30

Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DSTL) announced a — dividend on Monday, December 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.2973 per share on Thursday, January 2nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.

Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF stock opened at $30.70 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.36. Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF has a 52 week low of $22.35 and a 52 week high of $31.17.

