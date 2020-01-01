ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.04 Per Share

Posted by on Jan 1st, 2020

ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This is an increase from ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

Shares of HACK stock opened at $41.52 on Wednesday. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a twelve month low of $32.50 and a twelve month high of $42.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.63.

