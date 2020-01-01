ETFMG Video Game Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:GAMR) Raises Dividend to $0.17 Per Share

ETFMG Video Game Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:GAMR) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.165 per share on Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This is a positive change from ETFMG Video Game Tech ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

ETFMG Video Game Tech ETF stock opened at $44.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.89. ETFMG Video Game Tech ETF has a 52-week low of $38.05 and a 52-week high of $45.93.

Dividend History for ETFMG Video Game Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:GAMR)

