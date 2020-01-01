Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSEARCA:FDMO)

Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDMO) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.016 per share on Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.

FDMO stock opened at $36.68 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.57. Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $28.86 and a 1 year high of $36.89.

