Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSEARCA:FDMO)

Posted by on Jan 1st, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDMO) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.016 per share on Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.

FDMO stock opened at $36.68 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.57. Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $28.86 and a 1 year high of $36.89.

Featured Article: Analyst Ratings Trading

Dividend History for Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDMO)

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Amplify Online Retail ETF Plans $0.15 — Dividend
Amplify Online Retail ETF Plans $0.15 — Dividend
Brand Value ETF to Issue $0.21 Annual Dividend
Brand Value ETF to Issue $0.21 Annual Dividend
Aptus Collerd Income Opportunity ETF to Issue $0.20 Quarterly Dividend
Aptus Collerd Income Opportunity ETF to Issue $0.20 Quarterly Dividend
Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF Declares — Dividend of $0.30
Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF Declares — Dividend of $0.30
ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF Announces Dividend Increase – $0.04 Per Share
ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF Announces Dividend Increase – $0.04 Per Share
ETFMG Video Game Tech ETF Raises Dividend to $0.17 Per Share
ETFMG Video Game Tech ETF Raises Dividend to $0.17 Per Share


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report