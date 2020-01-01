Spectiv (SIG) Price Down 19.5% Over Last 7 Days

Spectiv (CURRENCY:SIG) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 1st. One Spectiv token can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, Bancor Network, Livecoin and HitBTC. Spectiv has a market cap of $39,443.00 and approximately $190.00 worth of Spectiv was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Spectiv has traded down 19.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Spectiv

Spectiv launched on January 1st, 2018. Spectiv’s total supply is 378,851,756 tokens and its circulating supply is 258,588,245 tokens. The Reddit community for Spectiv is /r/Spectiv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectiv’s official website is www.spectivvr.com . Spectiv’s official Twitter account is @spectivvr and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Spectiv

Spectiv can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, YoBit, IDEX, Bancor Network and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectiv directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectiv should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spectiv using one of the exchanges listed above.

