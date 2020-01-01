Zen Protocol (ZP) One Day Volume Hits $18.00

Zen Protocol (CURRENCY:ZP) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 1st. One Zen Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0143 or 0.00000198 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Zen Protocol has traded down 35.1% against the US dollar. Zen Protocol has a total market cap of $323,022.00 and $18.00 worth of Zen Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002692 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013903 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.73 or 0.00190896 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $98.42 or 0.01368248 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000632 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00038902 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00025195 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00122306 BTC.

Zen Protocol Coin Profile

Zen Protocol (CRYPTO:ZP) is a coin. It launched on December 17th, 2017. Zen Protocol’s total supply is 26,631,450 coins and its circulating supply is 22,636,450 coins. Zen Protocol’s official Twitter account is @zen_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zen Protocol is /r/zenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zen Protocol’s official website is www.zenprotocol.com

Zen Protocol Coin Trading

Zen Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zen Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zen Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zen Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

