TrustNote Trading Down 79% Over Last Week (TTT)

TrustNote (CURRENCY:TTT) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 1st. One TrustNote coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, TrustNote has traded 79% lower against the U.S. dollar. TrustNote has a market capitalization of $2,436.00 and $42.00 worth of TrustNote was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002692 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013903 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.73 or 0.00190896 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $98.42 or 0.01368248 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000632 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00025195 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00122306 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

TrustNote Coin Profile

TrustNote’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 309,999,945 coins. TrustNote’s official Twitter account is @Tap_Coin . TrustNote’s official message board is medium.com/trustnote . The official website for TrustNote is trustnote.org

TrustNote Coin Trading

TrustNote can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustNote directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrustNote should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrustNote using one of the exchanges listed above.

