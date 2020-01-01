Zennies Price Up 100.1% Over Last 7 Days (ZENI)

Zennies (CURRENCY:ZENI) traded 11% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 1st. Over the last week, Zennies has traded 100.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Zennies has a total market capitalization of $144,014.00 and $7,926.00 worth of Zennies was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zennies coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and YoBit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HiCoin (XHI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Pandacoin (PND) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000200 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Universe (UNI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

DraftCoin (DFT) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Zennies Coin Profile

ZENI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 22nd, 2017. Zennies’ total supply is 1,000,812,836 coins. Zennies’ official Twitter account is @zenizone . The official website for Zennies is zeni.zone

Buying and Selling Zennies

Zennies can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zennies directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zennies should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zennies using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

