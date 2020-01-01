BLOCKv Price Hits $0.0009 on Major Exchanges (VEE)

BLOCKv (CURRENCY:VEE) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 1st. During the last week, BLOCKv has traded down 37.9% against the US dollar. One BLOCKv token can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, IDEX, Ethfinex and Tidex. BLOCKv has a total market cap of $2.74 million and $3,154.00 worth of BLOCKv was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002692 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013903 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.73 or 0.00190896 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.42 or 0.01368248 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000632 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00025195 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00122306 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

BLOCKv’s launch date was October 12th, 2017. BLOCKv’s total supply is 3,646,271,241 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,989,942,418 tokens. BLOCKv’s official website is blockv.io . The official message board for BLOCKv is medium.com/@blockv_io . The Reddit community for BLOCKv is /r/blockv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BLOCKv’s official Twitter account is @blockv_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

BLOCKv can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Tidex, OKEx, Ethfinex, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX, Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLOCKv directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BLOCKv should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BLOCKv using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

