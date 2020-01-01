Beaxy Price Down 3.5% Over Last Week (BXY)

Beaxy (CURRENCY:BXY) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 1st. One Beaxy token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0060 or 0.00000084 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Beaxy has traded down 3.5% against the dollar. Beaxy has a market cap of $1.00 million and $3,645.00 worth of Beaxy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Beaxy Token Profile

BXY is a token. Its launch date was February 9th, 2018. Beaxy’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 165,734,781 tokens. Beaxy’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Beaxy is /r/BeaxyExchange . The official message board for Beaxy is medium.com/beaxy-exchange . Beaxy’s official website is beaxy.com

Beaxy Token Trading

Beaxy can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Beaxy. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beaxy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beaxy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beaxy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

