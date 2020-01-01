Lattice Semiconductor Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 582 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 656% compared to the average volume of 77 put options.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, VP Stephen Douglass sold 13,298 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total transaction of $261,438.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 39,890 shares in the company, valued at $784,237.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Edwin Jensen sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.77, for a total transaction of $79,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 77,697 shares in the company, valued at $1,536,069.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 99,847 shares of company stock worth $1,939,671. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 6.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,495,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $211,491,000 after purchasing an additional 870,586 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,599,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $140,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588,237 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 354.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,709,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,297,000 after buying an additional 4,453,835 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 1,523.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,056,034 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,587,000 after buying an additional 2,867,802 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 1,324.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,039,695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,348,000 after buying an additional 2,826,306 shares during the period. 95.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LSCC has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lattice Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.83.

Shares of NASDAQ LSCC opened at $19.14 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.24 and its 200 day moving average is $18.36. Lattice Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $6.68 and a 52 week high of $21.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.00, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.32.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $103.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.06 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor technologies in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of five product family lines, including the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, CrossLink, and programmable mixed signal devices.

