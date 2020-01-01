Tc Pipelines Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:TRP)

Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 6,033 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,669% compared to the average volume of 341 call options.

NYSE TRP opened at $53.31 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.53. Tc Pipelines has a 1 year low of $35.19 and a 1 year high of $53.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.76.

Tc Pipelines (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Tc Pipelines had a net margin of 29.37% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tc Pipelines will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. This is a boost from Tc Pipelines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. Tc Pipelines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.84%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Tc Pipelines during the third quarter worth approximately $176,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tc Pipelines by 102.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 396,442 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $20,531,000 after buying an additional 200,724 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tc Pipelines in the third quarter valued at approximately $549,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tc Pipelines by 95.3% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 222,029 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $11,499,000 after buying an additional 108,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Tc Pipelines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $322,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

TRP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tc Pipelines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Scotiabank cut Tc Pipelines from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. TD Securities downgraded Tc Pipelines to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. CIBC set a $73.00 target price on Tc Pipelines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Tc Pipelines in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

