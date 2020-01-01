Traders Purchase Large Volume of Harrow Health Call Options (NASDAQ:HROW)

Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors acquired 510 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 750% compared to the average volume of 60 call options.
HROW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Harrow Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harrow Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th.
In other news, Director Robert J. Kammer sold 6,500 shares of Harrow Health stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total transaction of $30,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 797,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,787,303.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 12.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ HROW opened at $7.78 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.58 million, a PE ratio of 20.78 and a beta of 0.18. Harrow Health has a fifty-two week low of $4.10 and a fifty-two week high of $8.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 2.83.
Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $12.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.31 million. Harrow Health had a net margin of 31.32% and a return on equity of 25.96%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Harrow Health will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Harrow Health Company Profile
Harrow Health, Inc owns a portfolio of healthcare businesses, primarily ophthalmology pharmaceutical compounding business, ImprimisRx, in the United States. It develops, produces, and sells medications, including ophthalmology focused compounding formulations; and sterile and non-sterile compounded medications to physicians and patients.
