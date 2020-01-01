Traders Purchase Large Volume of Harrow Health Call Options (NASDAQ:HROW)

Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors acquired 510 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 750% compared to the average volume of 60 call options.

HROW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Harrow Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harrow Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Get Harrow Health alerts:

In other news, Director Robert J. Kammer sold 6,500 shares of Harrow Health stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total transaction of $30,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 797,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,787,303.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 12.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Harrow Health by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 14,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 3,874 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Harrow Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $158,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Harrow Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $138,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Harrow Health by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 560,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,878,000 after acquiring an additional 162,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Harrow Health by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,146,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,975,000 after acquiring an additional 178,700 shares in the last quarter. 38.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HROW opened at $7.78 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.58 million, a PE ratio of 20.78 and a beta of 0.18. Harrow Health has a fifty-two week low of $4.10 and a fifty-two week high of $8.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 2.83.

Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $12.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.31 million. Harrow Health had a net margin of 31.32% and a return on equity of 25.96%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Harrow Health will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Harrow Health Company Profile

Harrow Health, Inc owns a portfolio of healthcare businesses, primarily ophthalmology pharmaceutical compounding business, ImprimisRx, in the United States. It develops, produces, and sells medications, including ophthalmology focused compounding formulations; and sterile and non-sterile compounded medications to physicians and patients.

Recommended Story: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Harrow Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harrow Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.