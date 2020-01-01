Houlihan Lokey Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:HLI)

Houlihan Lokey Inc (NYSE:HLI) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders purchased 991 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,770% compared to the typical daily volume of 53 put options.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Houlihan Lokey in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.38.

HLI opened at $48.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.70. Houlihan Lokey has a 52-week low of $36.09 and a 52-week high of $50.00.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. The company had revenue of $272.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.03 million. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 22.34%. Houlihan Lokey’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Houlihan Lokey will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is 43.21%.

In related news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.11, for a total transaction of $491,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $491,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO J Lindsey Alley sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $822,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $822,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 187,373 shares of company stock worth $8,995,903 in the last quarter. 38.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 438.8% in the second quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,416,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,459 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 223.3% during the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,589,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097,619 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Houlihan Lokey by 520.0% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 557,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,161,000 after buying an additional 467,916 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Houlihan Lokey in the second quarter valued at approximately $18,155,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Houlihan Lokey by 71.0% in the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 912,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,175,000 after buying an additional 379,000 shares during the last quarter. 64.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), financing, financial restructuring, and financial advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.

