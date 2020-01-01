$0.32 Earnings Per Share Expected for FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) to post $0.32 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for FormFactor’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the lowest is $0.31. FormFactor reported earnings of $0.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that FormFactor will report full-year earnings of $0.96 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $0.96. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover FormFactor.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. FormFactor had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The firm had revenue of $140.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FORM shares. B. Riley assumed coverage on FormFactor in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FormFactor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. BidaskClub raised FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 5th. ValuEngine cut FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $24.00 price target on FormFactor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. FormFactor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.38.

In other FormFactor news, Director Dennis Thomas St sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.68, for a total transaction of $113,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mike Slessor sold 14,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total value of $341,752.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 336,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,681,736.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 82,976 shares of company stock worth $1,774,952. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FORM. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 261,685.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,020,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,572 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in FormFactor by 500.9% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 744,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,877,000 after purchasing an additional 620,446 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FormFactor in the 2nd quarter worth $8,054,000. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of FormFactor by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 4,802,276 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,252,000 after buying an additional 363,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 994,992 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,591,000 after buying an additional 221,787 shares during the last quarter. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FormFactor stock opened at $25.97 on Friday. FormFactor has a fifty-two week low of $12.87 and a fifty-two week high of $26.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.73 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.10 and a 200 day moving average of $19.42.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, integrated measurement systems, and thermal sub-systems, as well as provides related services. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards that are used to test various semiconductor device types, including system on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

