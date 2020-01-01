Zacks: Two Rivers Bancorp (NASDAQ:TRCB) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Two Rivers Bancorp (NASDAQ:TRCB) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation. Two Rivers Bancorp’s rating score has declined by 50% from 90 days ago as a result of various analysts’ ratings changes.

Zacks has also given Two Rivers Bancorp an industry rank of 182 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Shares of TRCB stock opened at $22.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $194.54 million, a PE ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.59 and a 200-day moving average of $18.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Two Rivers Bancorp has a one year low of $12.33 and a one year high of $22.44.

Two Rivers Bancorp (NASDAQ:TRCB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $10.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.01 million. Two Rivers Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 20.47%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Two Rivers Bancorp will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRCB. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Two Rivers Bancorp by 26.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 99,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Two Rivers Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Two Rivers Bancorp by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 5,084 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Two Rivers Bancorp by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 239,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,441,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Context BH Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Two Rivers Bancorp by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP now owns 24,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 3,941 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.29% of the company’s stock.

About Two Rivers Bancorp

Two River Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Two River Community Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, not-for-profit organizations, professionals, and individuals. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

