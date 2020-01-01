Zacks: Analysts Expect Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) to Post -$0.28 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.28) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Amicus Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.37) and the highest is ($0.21). Amicus Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.41) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 31.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Amicus Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.40) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.50) to ($1.33). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.87) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.11) to ($0.70). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Amicus Therapeutics.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $48.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.05 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 62.61% and a negative net margin of 216.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 136.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.84) EPS.

FOLD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen set a $31.00 target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amicus Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.96.

Amicus Therapeutics stock opened at $9.74 on Friday. Amicus Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $7.11 and a 12-month high of $14.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.32 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.88 and a 200 day moving average of $10.19. The company has a current ratio of 6.20, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

In other Amicus Therapeutics news, CEO John F. Crowley sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.55, for a total transaction of $191,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 755,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,216,877.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John F. Crowley sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $400,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 775,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,764,696.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 134,500 shares of company stock worth $1,285,945. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 15.6% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 43,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 5,812 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 339.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 742,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,263,000 after purchasing an additional 573,235 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 207,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after purchasing an additional 50,218 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,281,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,301,000 after purchasing an additional 481,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $1,479,000.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for various rare and orphan diseases. The company offers Galafold, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical study of ATB200-02 for indications, including pompe disease.

