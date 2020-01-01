NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $143.00 price target on the semiconductor provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.37% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “NXP Semiconductors N.V. is a global semiconductor company. The Company designs and manufactures High Performance Mixed Signal semiconductor solutions to meet the requirements of systems and sub-systems in its target markets. High Performance Mixed Signal solutions are an optimized mix of analog and digital functionality integrated into a system or sub-system. The Company’s expertise is in RF, analog, power management, interface, security and digital processing products. NXP’s solutions are used in a wide range of automotive, identification, wireless infrastructure, lighting, industrial, mobile, consumer and computing applications. The Company claims to provide its customers improved power efficiency, functional performance, miniaturization, quality, durability and adaptability in their electronic systems and application solutions. NXP is based in Eindhoven, the Netherlands, with research and development activities in Asia, Europe and the United States, and manufacturing facilities in Asia and Europe. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on NXPI. Bank of America upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $125.00 target price on NXP Semiconductors and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.87.

Shares of NXPI opened at $127.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.22. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $71.56 and a fifty-two week high of $129.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $120.83 and its 200-day moving average is $108.00.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 23.37% and a net margin of 4.51%. Equities research analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Keith M. Shull sold 4,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $523,362.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,795,948. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Keith M. Shull sold 21,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.35, for a total value of $2,516,494.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,801,230.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 35,416 shares of company stock valued at $4,245,127.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 10.6% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 76,599 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $7,477,000 after purchasing an additional 7,340 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 30.0% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,325 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 17.0% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,425 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 2.0% during the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,072 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the second quarter worth approximately $269,000. 89.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

