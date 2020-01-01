NOVOZYMES A/S/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

NOVOZYMES A/S/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Novozymes A/S is primarily engaged in the development, production, and distribution of enzymes. Its business consists of two segments, enzyme business and bio business. The Company’s enzyme business segment offers detergent enzymes that are used in laundry and dishwashing, technical enzymes used in the transformation of starch into different kinds of sugars and have application in leather, textile, and forest product industries, food enzymes used in production of bread, wine, juice, beer, noodles, alcohol, and pasta and feed enzymes used in animal feed. Its bio business segment offers microorganisms that are used in industrial and municipal wastewater treatment, as well as in the cleaning of surfaces such as carpet, concrete, drain lines, and septic tanks in industrial and household applications. It also has application in the Biopharmaceutical ingredients used in pharmaceutical industry. Novozymes A/S is headquartered in Bagsvaerd, Denmark. “

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on NVZMY. Berenberg Bank cut NOVOZYMES A/S/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of NOVOZYMES A/S/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of NOVOZYMES A/S/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

NVZMY stock opened at $48.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.47 billion, a PE ratio of 27.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.77. NOVOZYMES A/S/S has a 12-month low of $39.96 and a 12-month high of $49.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.34.

NOVOZYMES A/S/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $551.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.21 million. NOVOZYMES A/S/S had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 26.90%. On average, research analysts predict that NOVOZYMES A/S/S will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About NOVOZYMES A/S/S

Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes and microorganisms worldwide. The company offers agriculture solutions, including crop protection, and animal health and nutrition solutions; fermentation, lignecellulosic hydrolysis, liquefaction, process enhancement, and saccharifaction solutions for bioenergy; baking, beverages, dairy, and protein ingredients for the food and beverage industry; and laundry, dishwashing, hand washing, and cleaning solutions for the household care industry.

