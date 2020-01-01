Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $19.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 16.49% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Oil States International, Inc. is a diversified oilfield services company. With locations around the world, Oil States is a leading manufacturer of products for deepwater production facilities and subsea pipelines, and a leading supplier of a broad range of services to the oil and gas industry, including production-related rental tools, work force accommodations and logistics, oil country tubular goods distribution and land drilling services. Oil States is organized in three business segments Offshore Products, Tubular Services and Well Site Services. “

Get Oil States International alerts:

OIS has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Oil States International from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Oil States International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Oil States International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Oil States International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, G.Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Oil States International in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Oil States International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.33.

Shares of OIS opened at $16.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.92 and a beta of 2.36. Oil States International has a twelve month low of $11.73 and a twelve month high of $21.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.02.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $263.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.70 million. Oil States International had a negative net margin of 6.70% and a negative return on equity of 2.71%. Oil States International’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Oil States International will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Kleef William T. Van sold 7,383 shares of Oil States International stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.44, for a total transaction of $128,759.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,326 shares in the company, valued at $668,405.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Lias Jeff Steen sold 15,000 shares of Oil States International stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.62, for a total transaction of $249,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 245,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,082,004.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Oil States International by 10.3% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,310 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Oil States International by 1.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 93,365 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Neuburgh Advisers LLC lifted its position in Oil States International by 20.8% during the second quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 9,472 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Oil States International by 4.0% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 49,554 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares during the period. Finally, Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Oil States International by 20.8% during the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 13,024 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244 shares during the period.

Oil States International Company Profile

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield products and services for the drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products.

Read More: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oil States International (OIS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oil States International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oil States International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.