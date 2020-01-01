Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Old Second Bancorp Inc.’s full service banking businesses include the customary consumer and commercial products and services which banks provide. The following services are included: demand, savings, time deposit, individual retirement and Keogh deposit accounts; commercial, industrial, consumer and real estate lending, including installment loans, student loans, farm loans, lines of credit and overdraft checking; safe deposit operations; trust services; and an extensive variety of additional services tailored to the needs of individual customers. “

OSBC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub raised Old Second Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Old Second Bancorp in a research note on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine raised Old Second Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Old Second Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.33.

Shares of OSBC opened at $13.47 on Wednesday. Old Second Bancorp has a 12-month low of $11.24 and a 12-month high of $14.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $405.49 million, a PE ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.03.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.09. Old Second Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 25.69%. The business had revenue of $36.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.15 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Old Second Bancorp will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OSBC. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 299.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,398 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Partners GP LP acquired a new stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $134,000. 70.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Old Second Bancorp Company Profile

Old Second Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional retail and commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Its services includes personal banking, loans, business banking, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Aurora, IL.

