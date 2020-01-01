National General (NASDAQ:NGHC) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

National General (NASDAQ:NGHC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “National General Holdings Corp. is a specialty personal lines insurance holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial automobile insurance, recreational vehicle and motorcycle insurance, supplemental health insurance products and other niche insurance products. It operates in two segments, Property and Casualty and Accident and Health. The Property and Casualty segment offers standard and preferred automobile and sub-standard automobile insurance policies; Recreational vehicle insurance policies; commercial automobile insurance policies; and motorcycle insurance policies for various types of motorcycles, as well as golf carts and all-terrain vehicles. The Accident and Health segment provides accident and non-major medical health insurance products. National General Holdings Corp. is headquartered in New York. “

Get National General alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of National General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of National General from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. National General has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.40.

NGHC stock opened at $22.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.78. National General has a fifty-two week low of $20.08 and a fifty-two week high of $26.73.

National General (NASDAQ:NGHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.06). National General had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. National General’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that National General will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other National General news, CFO Michael Hal Weiner sold 5,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.08, for a total transaction of $112,850.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 82,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,827,031.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Peter A. Rendall sold 9,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.77, for a total value of $214,608.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,080 shares of company stock valued at $431,877 over the last three months. 3.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NGHC. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in National General by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 12,888 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in National General by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,054 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,034,000 after buying an additional 4,679 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in National General during the 2nd quarter worth about $276,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in National General during the 2nd quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in National General during the 2nd quarter worth about $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.19% of the company’s stock.

About National General

National General Holdings Corp., a specialty personal lines insurance holding company, provides various insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Luxembourg, and Sweden. The company's Property and Casualty segment offers standard, preferred, and nonstandard automobile insurance products; and recreational vehicle (RV) insurance products that carry RV-specific endorsements comprising automatic personal effects coverage, optional replacement cost coverage, RV storage coverage, and full-time liability coverage.

Read More: Growth Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National General (NGHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for National General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.