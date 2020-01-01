Zacks: Analysts Expect Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) to Announce $0.93 EPS

Equities analysts expect Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) to announce earnings of $0.93 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Casey’s General Stores’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.10 and the lowest is $0.80. Casey’s General Stores reported earnings of $1.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 17.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores will report full year earnings of $6.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.15 to $6.82. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $6.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.63 to $7.39. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Casey’s General Stores.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.06. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 2.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CASY. Stephens boosted their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $181.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $192.00 target price on Casey’s General Stores and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $166.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.30.

Shares of CASY stock opened at $158.99 on Friday. Casey’s General Stores has a 1-year low of $122.86 and a 1-year high of $179.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $166.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.52.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is presently 23.23%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CASY. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 1,322.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 417,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,129,000 after purchasing an additional 388,168 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. grew its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 114.5% during the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 529,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,300,000 after purchasing an additional 282,484 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 320.4% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 194,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,387,000 after purchasing an additional 148,466 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the 2nd quarter valued at about $22,867,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the 3rd quarter valued at about $22,307,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverage and tobacco products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; school supplies, housewares, and pet supplies; and other nonfood items.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbol

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Casey’s General Stores (CASY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.