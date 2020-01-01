Zacks: Brokerages Expect Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) Will Announce Earnings of $1.50 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) will post $1.50 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Skyworks Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.49 to $1.50. Skyworks Solutions posted earnings per share of $1.83 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions will report full year earnings of $6.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.83 to $6.64. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $7.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.42 to $7.92. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Skyworks Solutions.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.02. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 25.28%. The firm had revenue of $827.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $824.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

SWKS has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target (up from $90.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Cascend Securities boosted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Skyworks Solutions to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Skyworks Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.88.

In related news, Director Timothy R. Furey sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.76, for a total transaction of $201,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,896,706.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David J. Aldrich sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.79, for a total value of $3,533,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 178,032 shares in the company, valued at $20,970,389.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 250,134 shares of company stock worth $26,034,387. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 492.6% during the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 320 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWKS opened at $120.88 on Friday. Skyworks Solutions has a 12-month low of $60.12 and a 12-month high of $122.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $106.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.82%.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

