RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Brokerages expect RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) to report $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for RenaissanceRe’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.51 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.39). RenaissanceRe reported earnings of $0.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2,300%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RenaissanceRe will report full-year earnings of $8.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.41 to $10.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $14.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.40 to $16.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for RenaissanceRe.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.72). The company had revenue of $704.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $574.66 million. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RNR shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co raised RenaissanceRe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised RenaissanceRe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.86.

Shares of RNR opened at $196.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.38, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.31. RenaissanceRe has a 1 year low of $127.22 and a 1 year high of $201.35.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.83%.

In other news, SVP Jonathan Paradine sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.00, for a total transaction of $1,870,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,370,196. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RNR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 72.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,756,000 after acquiring an additional 25,725 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,766 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,629,000 after acquiring an additional 3,136 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 280.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 219,506 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,754,000 after acquiring an additional 161,874 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its position in RenaissanceRe by 11.7% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,893 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in RenaissanceRe by 20.5% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,392 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,316,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the period. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RenaissanceRe

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including earthquakes, hurricanes, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

