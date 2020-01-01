Brokerages Expect Evolution Petroleum Corporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPM) Will Post Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Evolution Petroleum Corporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPM) will report earnings of $0.08 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Evolution Petroleum’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the highest is $0.08. Evolution Petroleum posted earnings per share of $0.12 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Evolution Petroleum will report full-year earnings of $0.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.31. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.26 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Evolution Petroleum.

Evolution Petroleum (NASDAQ:EPM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.08. The business had revenue of $9.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.50 million.

Shares of NASDAQ EPM opened at $5.47 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.89. Evolution Petroleum has a 1 year low of $5.04 and a 1 year high of $8.11.

Evolution Petroleum Company Profile

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, and development of properties for the production of crude oil and natural gas, onshore in the United States. The company's principal assets include interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project and the natural gas liquids recovery plant in the Delhi field Louisiana.

