Brokerages Expect Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI) Will Post Earnings of $1.45 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI) will report earnings of $1.43 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Life Storage’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.44. Life Storage reported earnings per share of $1.38 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Life Storage will report full year earnings of $5.61 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.60 to $5.63. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $6.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.94 to $6.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Life Storage.

Get Life Storage alerts:

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.60). Life Storage had a net margin of 54.38% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The firm had revenue of $145.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis.

LSI has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Life Storage from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Life Storage from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $113.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.00.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in Life Storage by 0.3% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 31,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,347,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Life Storage by 0.8% in the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Life Storage by 5.3% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Life Storage by 0.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 73,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,796,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Life Storage by 0.9% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 29,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. 92.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LSI stock opened at $108.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $107.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.92. Life Storage has a 52-week low of $89.54 and a 52-week high of $112.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.31.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 750 storage facilities in 28 states and Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

Read More: Correction

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Life Storage (LSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Life Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.