Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $50.56

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $50.56 and traded as high as $55.11. Verint Systems shares last traded at $54.80, with a volume of 27,140 shares.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VRNT shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised shares of Verint Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Verint Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.38.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.06.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $331.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.96 million. Verint Systems had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Verint Systems Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Verint Systems during the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Verint Systems during the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Verint Systems by 14.6% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,565 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Verint Systems during the second quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Verint Systems during the second quarter valued at about $126,000. 96.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Verint Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. The company's Customer Engagement Solutions segment offers automated quality management, automated verification, branch surveillance and investigation, case management, chat engagement, coaching/learning, compliance recording, customer communities, desktop and process analytics, and digital feedback solutions.

