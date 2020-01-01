National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $89.22

National Presto Industries Inc. (NYSE:NPK) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $89.22 and traded as high as $89.43. National Presto Industries shares last traded at $88.96, with a volume of 1,735 shares trading hands.
Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of National Presto Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th.
The company has a market capitalization of $619.83 million, a P/E ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.59 and a quick ratio of 4.87.
About National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK)
National Presto Industries Inc provides housewares and small appliances, and defense products primarily in North America. The company's Housewares/Small Appliance segment designs, markets, and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners; heat control single thermostatic control line of skillets, griddles, woks, and multi-purpose cookers under the Presto Control Master brand; slow cookers; deep fryers; air fryers; waffle makers; pizza ovens; slicer/shredders; electric heaters; hot air, oil, and microwave corn poppers; dehydrators; rice cookers; microwave bacon cookers; coffeemakers and coffeemaker accessories; electric tea kettles; electric knife sharpeners; various kitchen gadgets; and timers.
See Also: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?
Receive News & Ratings for National Presto Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Presto Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.