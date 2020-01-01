National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $89.22

National Presto Industries Inc. (NYSE:NPK) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $89.22 and traded as high as $89.43. National Presto Industries shares last traded at $88.96, with a volume of 1,735 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of National Presto Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th.

The company has a market capitalization of $619.83 million, a P/E ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.59 and a quick ratio of 4.87.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NPK. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in National Presto Industries by 1,415.2% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in National Presto Industries by 8.5% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 2,168 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in National Presto Industries during the third quarter worth about $250,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in National Presto Industries by 16.8% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,418 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in National Presto Industries by 9.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,516 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK)

National Presto Industries Inc provides housewares and small appliances, and defense products primarily in North America. The company's Housewares/Small Appliance segment designs, markets, and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners; heat control single thermostatic control line of skillets, griddles, woks, and multi-purpose cookers under the Presto Control Master brand; slow cookers; deep fryers; air fryers; waffle makers; pizza ovens; slicer/shredders; electric heaters; hot air, oil, and microwave corn poppers; dehydrators; rice cookers; microwave bacon cookers; coffeemakers and coffeemaker accessories; electric tea kettles; electric knife sharpeners; various kitchen gadgets; and timers.

