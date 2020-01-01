Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $17.56

Shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA (NYSE:GOL) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.56 and traded as high as $18.48. Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes shares last traded at $18.20, with a volume of 58,376 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Buckingham Research raised Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.76.

Get Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes alerts:

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.60. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86 and a beta of -0.18.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes had a negative return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 0.37%. The company had revenue of $935.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $938.42 million. Analysts predict that Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes by 240.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 490,929 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,594,000 after buying an additional 346,729 shares in the last quarter. HBK Investments L P grew its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes by 59.9% in the second quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 165,405 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after buying an additional 61,965 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes by 43.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,267,009 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,600,000 after buying an additional 384,474 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes by 6.5% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,237 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, III Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes in the third quarter valued at $449,000. 3.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL)

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides air passenger transportation services in Brazil and rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company operates through Flight Transportation and Smiles Loyalty Program segments. It also offers cargo transportation and logistics services.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.